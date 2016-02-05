Behind The Scenes At Shailene Woodley's Cover Shoot

Shailene Woodley reveals which look she loved the most from her cover shoot and offers advice for young women.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Hi, I am Shailene Woodley and welcome to my InStyle cover shoot. [MUSIC] We did a lot of different looks but one of my favorite ones was the Derek Lam blue dress. [MUSIC] No matter whether you're on a red carpet or whether you're at home in your kitchen by yourself. You always have to stay true to yourself. [MUSIC] The biggest piece of advice I would give young women for building their confidence would be something that I wish I had known at a young age. which is it's none of our business but other people think about us. That's it!

