Behind the Scenes of the MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet

InStyle Editor Sharon Clott Kanter gives a behind the scenes tour of the MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet

[MUSIC] Hi this is Sharon Clott Kanter with InStyle Magazine reporting to you live from the MTV Video Music Awards. It's incredible in here tonight. I'm going to take you around the red carpet. [MUSIC] This is what I saw when I first walked in. Fun fact, this red carpet was actually located on top of a parking garage. So when senior creative director Jeremy Scott designed the red carpet space, this is one of several installations featured inside. There were hundreds of people inside waiting to spot stars. Like Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian, Rita Ora and more. Including me. I hung out all night in this amazing space that Jeremy Scott designed in collaboration with Instagram. They had stars stop by for a quick hello and photo session before going into the main show Vanessa Hudgens loves playing with her Naheem Khan gown when she stopped by. And Miley Cyrus caused quite a stir in her revealing Atelier Versace number. It was really incredible The same person. I got distracted by these cuties. These puppies were dressed up as former VMA red carpet superstars. My favorite was a little guy dressed up like the moon man. [MUSIC] Then the red carpet ended with an amazing performance by Nick Jonas. He sung his new single, Levels. He performed it right in front of me, which was pretty fantastic. And he is really a talent, it was so much fun to watch. [MUSIC] [NOISE] This red carpet was amazing. The show is gonna be even better. We hope you enjoyed our red carpet tour, and see you next time. Bye.

