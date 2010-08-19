Behind the Scenes with Hilary Swank

The two-time Oscar winner dished about shooting the September cover of InStyle.

Show Transcript

We are out in Malibu shooting the September issue of In Style. It's fun, it's the big fashion shoot, so I kinda get the first, the first glimpse of all the latest fashion, and, I get to shoot with, Michaelangelo, whom, I'm a fan of. So it's, it's been a fun day. [MUSIC] My personal style I would say is really casual. I like to dress up. I like to wear beautiful clothes when I need to. I like to sometimes when I'm going out at night for dinner or ya know, to, to dress up and do something nice, but everyday wear, especially now living back in Los Angeles, I'm very much really a jeans and t-shirt girl.

We are out in Malibu shooting the September issue of In Style. It's fun, it's the big fashion shoot, so I kinda get the first, the first glimpse of all the latest fashion, and, I get to shoot with, Michaelangelo, whom, I'm a fan of. So it's, it's been a fun day. [MUSIC] My personal style I would say is really casual. I like to dress up. I like to wear beautiful clothes when I need to. I like to sometimes when I'm going out at night for dinner or ya know, to, to dress up and do something nice, but everyday wear, especially now living back in Los Angeles, I'm very much really a jeans and t-shirt girl.