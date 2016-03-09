Behati Prinsloo Says Adam Levine's Sexiest Man Alive Title Has Boosted His Confidence

Even though Maroon 5 frontmant Adam Levine is an incredibly cool, talented rock star, one might wonder if he ever gets jealous in regards to his wife, supermodel Behati Prinsloo. After all, her profession requires her to wear lingerie and skimpy bathing suits for the world to admire.

Conan O'Brien told Prinsloo on his show on Tuesday that it would make him very insecure. "I know I would be freaking out," he said. But apparently, Levine is completely OK with it, thanks to a little title called People's Sexiest Man Alive, which he nabbed in 2013.

"I think his Sexiest Man Alive cover gave him the extra confidence to be like, 'It's fine,'" Prinsloo said. "Does he keep a copy with him at all times?" asked O'Brien. "Yeah, he's like 'Remember me!'" she joked. "Whenever he's feeling insecure he takes it off the wall," he said.

Watch Prinsloo talking about her husband in the video at top.