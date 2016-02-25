Kerry Washington's Beauty Philosophy Is Pretty Empowering

Our love for Kerry Washington knows no bounds. In her role as Neutrogena's Creative Consultant and famous face, the star's mission of an all-inclusive beauty range is evident in the expanded color lineups, not to mention all the girl power beauty advice she's constantly preaching. At the launch of the brand's spring makeup line, we asked her—what's the most empowering beauty tip you've ever learned? "I think for a long time, I thought that makeup was really about trying to look like someone else," the star told us. "It was really empowering for me when I learned that makeup was how to bring your best face forward, how to enhance what you have, embrace what you have, and not be afraid to show who you are to the world." Amen to that.

Click play on the video above for your a serious dose of inspiration, and catch Washington tonight on a new episode of Scandal!