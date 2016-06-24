The InStyle Beauty Team Breaks Down Their Favorite Product Cocktails

It’s cocktail time! But before you go and mix up that gin and tonic (ugh, yum,) know that we’re talking about beauty cocktails. First, let’s go through these hair, makeup, and skin mixtures, and then you can go ahead and hit up HH.

The concept of beauty cocktails is simple. It’s when you mix or layer two or more products in order to get a desired effect or treat a specific issue, and you probably do it all the time without even knowing it. Have you ever layered two nail polishes or dropped a bit of oil into your moisturizer to boost the hydration factor? Yep, you’ve created a cocktail.

Today, InStyle associate beauty editor Marianne Mychaskiw and MIMI editor Victoria Moorhouse took to Facebook Live to share some of their very favorites, plus a few beauty tips, tricks, and secrets they live by. Click play to get the lowdown and be sure to check out the shoppable list (score!) of the cocktails mentioned in the segment, below.

RELATED: You Will Never Believe Who Inspired Blake Lively's Latest Look

Marianne's Cocktails

Eyes: Fiona Stiles Radiant Aqua Eye Veil in Hyperion ($22; ulta.com) + Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics Glitter in Fae ($15; nordstrom.com)

Hair: John Freida Visibly Deeper Color Deepening Treatment ($10; ulta.com) + DP Hue Hydrate Hair Masque Therapy ($26; sephora.com) + Phyto PhytoElixir Subtil Oil Intense Nutrition ($40; sephora.com)

Skin: Kenzoki Belle De Jour Crème Visage Face Cream + La Mer The Renewal Oil ($240; nordstrom.com)

Highlighter: Becca Champagne Pop Cream Highlight ($38; sephora.com) + Lano Lips 101 Ointment ($19; net-a-porter.com)

Victoria's Cocktails

Foundation: Olay Featherweight Moisturizer ($19; ulta.com) or L’Oreal Age Perfect Hydra Nutrition Day Lotion SPF 30 ($20; ulta.com) + Bioxidea Complexion Blemish Balm ($77; shop.bioxidea.com)

Lips: Make Up For Ever Artist Acrylip ($24; makeupforever.com) + Chanel Rogue Allure ($37; nordstrom.com) + Katy Kat Matte in Coral Cat ($9; drugstore.com).

Hair: Davines Dry Texture Spray + Leonor Greyl Baume Boris de Rose ($49; leonorgreyl-usa.com)

Self-Tanner: bareMinerals Blemish Remedy ($28; sephora.com) + Vita Liberata Self-Tanning Loose Bronzer ($45; sephora.com)