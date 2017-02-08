Dine Like Belle and The Beast at this "Tale as Old as Time" Themed Afternoon Tea

Want to live your life like the best Disney princess? Obviously, we're talking about Belle from Beauty and the Beast, and Town House at The Kensington's newest, themed afternoon tea service, "Tale as Old as Time," in honor of the upcoming release of the live-action movie, starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens.

Named after the movie's famous theme song, the afternoon tea features cutlery and treats modeled on the movie's characters—Chip and Mrs. Potts both make an appearance. The London restaurant promises that the tea is "the perfect family outing or fun afternoon with friends and loved ones ... [and] the various sweets and savouries featured in this whimsical afternoon tea are inspired by the characters and scenes of the film."

🍰‘Be our guest , put our service to the test!’ Book your table online now for our magically whimsical afternoon tea- Tale as Old as Time, inspired by the new Beauty & the Beast film (Check the link in our bio)🌹 A photo posted by Town House at The Kensington (@townhousekensington) on Feb 2, 2017 at 7:07am PST

The menu offers classic English afternoon tea sweets and treats, at £35 per person, or £45 with a glass of Champagne. Tables are booking up quickly, so make sure to get your reservation in ASAP.

The special menu will be available from Feb. 13 to Feb. 26 and again from March 1 to Nov. 30.