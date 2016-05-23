The First Trailer for the Live-Action Beauty and the Beast with Emma Watson Is Here

It’s been more than a year since Emma Watson first confirmed that she would take on the role of Belle in a live-action remake of the animated Disney classic Beauty and the Beast, and we finally have our first look at Watson in the role. Disney released a teaser for the new movie this morning, and it’s just as captivating as we had hoped.

The new clip pans through the rooms of a seemingly deserted opulent castle, showing dust and spider webs before the Beast slashes a claw through an old family portrait. A door slowly opens, which springs the home’s residents into action.

“Look, a girl!” a voice says. “I can see it’s a girl, you fool,” the Beast (played by Downton Abbey’s Dan Stevens) snaps. “What if she is the one?”

“Hello?” Watson asks, approaching a perfectly bloomed red rose preserved in a glass case, the mark of the classic film and the key to the Beast’s return to humanity.

Watson and Stevens are just two members of one star-studded cast. Star Wars’s Ewan McGregor will play Lumiere, The Hobbit’s Luke Evans will take on the role of Gaston, Sir Ian McKellen will play Cogsworth, and Emma Thompson will transform into Mrs. Potts.

While the film won’t drop until March 2017, it looks like this live-action remake will be worth the wait. Watch the full trailer above and immerse yourself in the Disney universe.