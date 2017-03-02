The Beast Gets a Charm Lesson in This New Beauty and the Beast Clip

After locking himself away in his castle for so long, it’s no surprise the eponymous Beast of Beauty and the Beast needs to brush up on his manners. Fortunately, the cursed prince gets some help with his hospitality in a new clip from Disney’s live-action re-imagining of the classic fairy tale.

Played by Dan Stevens, the Beast first tries to summon Emma Watson’s Belle by fiat. “You’ll join me for dinner,” he snarls. “That’s not a request.”

While Belle plots her escape behind a closed door, Lumière (Ewan McGregor) and company suggest the Beast try being kind to her instead. “When she opens the door, give her a dashing, debonair smile,” Lumière says.

Then again, showing his teeth might prove counter-productive. Find out why in the clip above.

Beauty and the Beast opens March 17.