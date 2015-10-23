Barbie's New Ad Proves Girls "Can Be Anything"

For several generations, Barbie dolls have had a huge impact on the lives of countless children. From her various career choices to her diverse backgrounds, Barbie has proven to be a source of inspiration for many young girls—and a new ad by the iconic toy's maker, Mattel, serves up further proof of just how magical the little figures can be.

The opening scene poses the question: "What happens when girls are free to imagine they can be anything?" One answer to the thought-provoking poll comes in the form of Gwyneth, an adorable young lady around the age of 5, who addresses a lecture hall of college students and teaches them about the human brain. The campaign goes on to explore just a handful of the endless career possibilities for girls, and it's truly uplifting to see each child daring to be great.

RELATED: Barbie Can Wear Flats for First Time Ever

The clip ends with the perfect message: "When a girl plays with Barbie she imagines everything she can become."

Press play at the top to watch the encouraging video for yourself.