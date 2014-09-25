Backstage at Prada SS15 - Milan Fashion Week

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Hi, I'm Cathy, beauty director at Clairol and we are backstage at Prada. Lexie just walked in, so we're just about to find out what hair and makeup it is [UNKNOWN] [INAUDIBLE] [MUSIC] The hair is very simple. Just a greased pony tail. But it's the way it's been kind of dragged back. It's that way that it is almost like like better cut around. Around the face, like sideburns, that give it like a boyish quality, a kind of a punk [MUSIC]

