Katie Austin gives us a full body routine in this installment of Back to School Bootcamp. Check it out to pick up some toning moves that will be whipping your, arms, abs, legs and booty into tip-top shape, all before your first class of the day.

Katie Austin gives us a full body routine in this installment of Back to School Bootcamp. Check it out to pick up some toning moves that will be whipping your, arms, abs, legs and booty into tip-top shape, all before your first class of the day.