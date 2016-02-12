Back of the Cab: Watch Our 1-Minute Review of Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 3 Show

What came first, the music or the fashion? As InStyle’s Fashion News Director Eric Wilson explains in the video above, Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 3 showcase inside Madison Square Garden Thursday afternoon intersected his clothing line with his latest musical project, The Life of Pablo. In addition to appearances by the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan, the show presented itself as an artful commentary on race, politics, income inequality, and more of the social issues affecting our culture today.

