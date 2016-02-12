Back of the Cab: Watch Our 1-Minute Review of Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 3 Show

What came first, the music or the fashion? As InStyle’s Fashion News Director Eric Wilson explains in the video above, Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 3 showcase inside Madison Square Garden Thursday afternoon intersected his clothing line with his latest musical project, The Life of Pablo. In addition to appearances by the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan, the show presented itself as an artful commentary on race, politics, income inequality, and more of the social issues affecting our culture today.
Watch the video above for our instant review
Show Transcript
[MUSIC] Hi It's Eric Wilson from InStyle magazine with my colleague Claire Stern and we are coming from the Yeezy show which just ended at Madison Square Garden. What did you see there? Complete pandemonium and every one wearing Yeezy sneakers. And it was also very. Tell me how y'all feel about the [UNKNOWN] this season. [APPLAUSE] [INAUDIBLE] What I thought was amazing to see finally was that Kanye brought fashion onto the same playing field that he does with music. He made this a much more personal collection. It was about his own experience. [MUSIC] The most interesting thing that I saw the entire show was the moment where Naomi Campbell and Veronica Webb and Leah Kabidy were all wearing full length fur coats, standing right next to models who were practically wearing rags. And one didn't even have pants on. And it really spoke to the inequalities in our society. Certainly that Income disparities, lots of issues about race and 99% of the malls in the show were African American. It was actually making far more powerful of a statement with what he would call quote unquote, a fashion show, than a lot of Clothes do which is really you know, that's a major triumph for him. [BLANK_AUDIO]