Back of the Cab: Our 1-Minute Review of Tom Ford's Spring 2016 Music Video 

While en route to Christian Dior’s spring 2016 runway show at Paris Fashion Week today, InStyle’s Fashion News Director Eric Wilson and Fashion Director Melissa Rubini quickly came across Tom Ford’s newest collection—on their phones. As the stylish duo explain in the above video, the beloved designer released a groovy music video starring Lady Gaga and a bevy of models that showcases his party-ready spring 2016 frocks, some of which Rubini reveals she’d love to wear herself. The editors discuss why this tech-friendly debut is so innovative and also take a moment to enjoy Gaga’s cover of Chic’s “I Want Your Love.”

Watch the video above for our instant review, and click here to see Tom Ford’s spring 2016 runway show music video.