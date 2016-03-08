Back of the Cab: Watch Our Review of Chanel's #PFW Runway Show

InStyle Fashion News Director Eric Wilson reports from Paris Fashion Week in our Back of the Cab video series.

Fashion Month has nearly come to a close, and today Fashion News Director Eric Wilson and Fashion Director Melissa Rubini reported back from the Chanel show, where everyone got a front row seat. The collection offered a simple wearability—with Chanel classics like tweeds re-imagined as easy sweater dresses—but the show also highlighted several fantastic evening styles.

RELATED: Karl Lagerfeld Welcomes Willow Smith to Chanel's #PFW Show, Taps Her as Brand Ambassadress

Watch the video above for our instant review, and check out all of our Paris Fashion week coverage here.