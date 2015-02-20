Back of the Cab: Watch Our 1-Minute Review of #NYFW's Final Day of Runway Shows

New York Fashion Week came to a close yesterday, and InStyle’s Fashion News Director Eric Wilson is giving us the his Back of the Cab review of the day's hottest runway shows. The 8-day fashion extravaganza ended with a bang and three star-studded runway shows--Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, and Marc Jacobs—and we've got the inside scoop for you right here.

Watch the video above to check out our instant review, and check out all of our NYFW coverage here.

RELATED: Our Favorite Runway Looks from the Ralph Lauren Show