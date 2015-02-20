Back of the Cab: Watch Our 1-Minute Review of #NYFW's Final Day of Runway Shows

New York Fashion Week came to a close yesterday, and InStyle’s Fashion News Director Eric Wilson is giving us the his Back of the Cab review of the day's hottest runway shows. The 8-day fashion extravaganza ended with a bang and three star-studded runway shows--Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, and Marc Jacobs—and we've got the inside scoop for you right here.
Show Transcript
I'm Eric Wilson from InStyle magazine. New York fashion week came to a close today with three major shows, Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren and Marc Jacobs. [MUSIC] Ralph Lauren was the first big show today, and he drew a major crowd, including Kanye West and New York. So it's first lady Charlayne Gray. Ralph showed a very western theme this season, including a lot of apres ski clothes that were perfect for hot toddies, but also for the red carpet. [MUSIC] How bout that show? It was gorgeous. It was very Ralph Lauren. Full of stars in front row, as always. I loved the black dresses, very sexy, very much what you want to wear for a black tie. At Calvin Klein, the [INAUDIBLE] Francisco Costa showed a collection that had a 1960s vibe, sort of like a hippy. [UNKNOWN] Chic as seen through a very minimalistic lens. [MUSIC] And finally there was Marc Jacobs, with a sweeping show that included lavish fabrics, incredible layers, and really amazing [UNKNOWN]. [MUSIC]