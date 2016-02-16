Back of the Cab: Watch Our 1-Minute Review of Rodarte's #NYFW Runway Show

InStyle Fashion News Director Eric Wilson reports from New York Fashion Week in our Back of the Cab video series.
We're halfway through New York Fashion Week, and Fashion News Director Eric Wilson and Senior Style Editor Ali Pew reveal their favorite dresses from the Rodarte Fall 2016 runway show. Expect beautiful beadwork, figure-flattering cuts, and more. We wouldn't be surprised if one of these wonders ended up on the Oscars red carpet.
Watch the video above for our instant review, and check out all of our New York Fashion week coverage here.
Show Transcript
[BLANK_AUDIO] Hi. It's Eric Wilson from InStyle. We are coming from the Rodarte Show where we just saw some terrific dresses and celebrity filled front row. So, I'm here with Ali Pew. Our Senior Style Editor to tell you about the dresses that she liked. [MUSIC] What's the verdict? There were three or four dresses that were absolutely beautiful, beautiful beadwork and cuts, great print style, as well as moving into award season. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]