Back of the Cab: Watch Our 1-Minute Review of Rodarte's #NYFW Runway Show

We're halfway through New York Fashion Week, and Fashion News Director Eric Wilson and Senior Style Editor Ali Pew reveal their favorite dresses from the Rodarte Fall 2016 runway show. Expect beautiful beadwork, figure-flattering cuts, and more. We wouldn't be surprised if one of these wonders ended up on the Oscars red carpet.

Watch the video above for our instant review, and check out all of our New York Fashion week coverage here.