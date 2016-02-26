Back of the Cab: Watch Our 1-Minute Review of Versace's #MFW Runway Show

InStyle Fashion News Director Eric Wilson reports from Milan Fashion Week in our Back of the Cab video series.

On a rainy Milan night, Fashion News Director Eric Wilson and Accessories Director Meggan Crum report back from the Versace fall 2016 runway show. The strong, fun collection was definitely suited for a younger audience, which is fitting since newly anointed supermodel Gigi Hadid opened the show.

Watch the video above for our instant review