Back of the Cab: Watch Our 1-Minute Review of Versace's #MFW Runway Show

InStyle Fashion News Director Eric Wilson reports from Milan Fashion Week in our Back of the Cab video series.
On a rainy Milan night, Fashion News Director Eric Wilson and Accessories Director Meggan Crum report back from the Versace fall 2016 runway show. The strong, fun collection was definitely suited for a younger audience, which is fitting since newly anointed supermodel Gigi Hadid opened the show.
Show Transcript
[BLANK_AUDIO] Hi, it's Eric Wilson from InStyle and we are in the back of the cab coming from The Versace Show on a rainy Milan night. [MUSIC] Starting last season, Donatella Versace changed the location of her show, and she brought a lot more energy into the collection. A lot more message about strong. [MUSIC] With my [INAUDIBLE] Colleague making cromics, that's Ree's director. What did you think about that show? What's behind this new look? I think she's speaking to a younger, cooler, new generation and it's fun. It's the new Donatelli's [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]