Back of the Cab: Watch This 1-Minute Review of Our Favorite #MFW Runway Shows So Far

We're in the midst of a stylishly energetic Milan Fashion Week, and InStyle’s Fashion News Director Eric Wilson and Fashion Director Melissa Rubini are giving us the their Back of the Cab review of three runway shows that have knocked it out of the park. The seven-day whirlwind of fashion is wrapping up with some major statements and achingly sweet runway shows—including Prada, Jil Sander, and Marni—and we've got your sneak peek inside straight from the global city here.
Watch the video above to see out our instant review, and check out all of our Fashion Week coverage here.
Show Transcript
Hi, it's Eric Wilson from In-Style magazine, reporting from Mulan fashion week where we're going to show you a preview of a few of our favorite collections so far. [MUSIC] First stop is prada. Melissa Rubini. Rubini is our fashion director. So I wanna know what you think. There's no other designer that knows how to combine colors like Mrs. Prada. And I love how sweet this collection. It was so sweet it was almost artificially sweet. And with Prada, I think that might be the point. [APPLAUSE] [MUSIC] [NOISE] Tell me what you saw in the showroom once you looked at those fabrics up close. It's very interesting, you don't know what is real and what is not. There are a lot of, textures and a lot of fabrics that actually are artificial. You know, like plastic. Yeah. Another show we saw that we loved was Jil Sander. Amazing. I want it all. [LAUGH] [MUSIC] We love the new designer at Jil Sander. His name is Rodolfo Paglialunga. Whose name I learned how to pronounce from from her driver this morning. And easier one to say is Marnie. Amazing sign, collection was gorgeous, luxurious fabrics, but most of all it was very nice what women wear right now. [MUSIC] That's it for this episode of Back of the Cab. Stay tuned for more.