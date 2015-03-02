Back of the Cab: Watch This 1-Minute Review of Our Favorite #MFW Runway Shows So Far

We're in the midst of a stylishly energetic Milan Fashion Week, and InStyle’s Fashion News Director Eric Wilson and Fashion Director Melissa Rubini are giving us the their Back of the Cab review of three runway shows that have knocked it out of the park. The seven-day whirlwind of fashion is wrapping up with some major statements and achingly sweet runway shows—including Prada, Jil Sander, and Marni—and we've got your sneak peek inside straight from the global city here.

Watch the video above to see out our instant review, and check out all of our Fashion Week coverage here.

