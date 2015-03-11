Back of the Cab: Watch Our 1-Minute Review of Louis Vuitton's #PFW Runway Show

And that's a wrap! As InStyle’s Fashion News Director Eric Wilson and Fashion Director Melissa Rubini close out Paris Fashion Week, the duo is giving us their Back of the Cab review of Louis Vitton’s larger than life runway show. Held in an incredible mirrored dome constructed just for the occasion, the event drew a star-studded crowd: front row guests included Michelle Williams, Jennifer Connelly, Chloë Grace Moretz, Selena Gomez, Dianna Agron, Kim Kardashian, and Kanye West—and we've got a peek inside for you right here.

Watch the video above to check out our instant review, and see all of our PFW coverage here.

RELATED: Eric Wilson’s Front Row Diary—#PFW’s Biggest Moment Had Nothing to Do With Clothes