Back of the Cab: Watch Our 1-Minute Review of Louis Vuitton's #PFW Runway Show

And that's a wrap! As InStyle’s Fashion News Director Eric Wilson and Fashion Director Melissa Rubini close out Paris Fashion Week, the duo is giving us their Back of the Cab review of Louis Vitton’s larger than life runway show. Held in an incredible mirrored dome constructed just for the occasion, the event drew a star-studded crowd: front row guests included Michelle Williams, Jennifer Connelly, Chloë Grace Moretz, Selena Gomez, Dianna Agron, Kim Kardashian, and Kanye West—and we've got a peek inside for you right here.
Watch the video above to check out our instant review, and see all of our PFW coverage here.
Show Transcript
Hi, it's Eric Wilson from InStyle magazine with Mellisa Rubini our Fashion Director and we're coming form the Louis Vuitton show, take a look. This season Nicolas Ghesquière built what looked like a geodome inside the bloda Bologna, and all the guests sat inside these big bubbles to watch the show. It was kind of like one of those experimental communities where they are trying to, cultivate a new life on another planet. What did you think of that collection? I loved, I l mean, the clothes are amazing. But, it has this feeling of science fiction today. You were definitely being in the future with time. So, that's it for another season of Back At The Cab, and thanks for watching.