Back of the Cab: Watch Our 1-Minute Review of Burberry's #LFW Runway Show

InStyle Fashion News Director Eric Wilson reports from London Fashion Week in our Back of the Cab video series.

We're in the middle of London Fashion Week, and Fashion News Director Eric Wilson and Fashion Director Melissa Rubini report back from the Burberry fall 2016 show, where you could buy some of the new pieces straight off the runway. Make sure to get your hands on those statement coats ASAP!

Watch the video above for our instant review, and check out all of our LFW coverage here.