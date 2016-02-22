Back of the Cab: Watch Our 1-Minute Review of Burberry's #LFW Runway Show

InStyle Fashion News Director Eric Wilson reports from London Fashion Week in our Back of the Cab video series.
We're in the middle of London Fashion Week, and Fashion News Director Eric Wilson and Fashion Director Melissa Rubini report back from the Burberry fall 2016 show, where you could buy some of the new pieces straight off the runway. Make sure to get your hands on those statement coats ASAP!
RELATED: The Start of #LFW Is Dark Yet Anything But Gloomy
Watch the video above for our instant review, and check out all of our LFW coverage here.
Show Transcript
[BLANK_AUDIO] Hi it's Eric Wilson from in style with back of the cab. We're in London where we just saw the Burberry show. [MUSIC] So this was Christopher [UNKNOWN] last show in the official calendar which he showed Fall clothes during the spring. What'd you think? It was such a beautiful show. I loved, it still had the Burberry coats but it had a big influence of sportswear. Very fun, young. Cool. Yeah, I kinda wanna buy Buy it now. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]