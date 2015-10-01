Back of the Cab: Watch Our 1-Minute Review of Chloé’s #PFW Runway Show

New collections are showing left and right overseas and InStyle’s Fashion News Director Eric Wilson and Market Director Wendy Wallace made a point to witness Chloé’s spring 2016 collection today at Paris Fashion Week. As Wilson explains InStyle's Back of the Cab review of Chloé's runway show, creative director Clare Waight Keller’s take on athletic-inspired pieces was nothing but luxurious. He also zeroes in on why this collection is different from others and what small details were noteworthy.
Watch the video above for our instant review, and check out all of our #PFW coverage here.
Show Transcript
[BLANK_AUDIO] [MUSIC] Hi, it's Eric Wilson from InStyle magazine. We're back in the cab, we're coming from the Chloe Collection, which was a very [UNKNOWN] today. The designer Claire [UNKNOWN] even explored the ath-leisure movement in a very luxurious way. Take a look. [MUSIC] Over all the collection had an extremely light and playful mood to it, and I think that's because Claire Looking at some of her super cool friends from London when she was designing her collection. And as a result we saw a lot of rainbow printed kaftan dresses, and even harem pants that had little tassels trailing off of them that kind of made you think a cat would start chasing it in a little bit. But it was really beautiful, and another like perfect moment for Chloe. [MUSIC]