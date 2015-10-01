Back of the Cab: Watch Our 1-Minute Review of Chloé’s #PFW Runway Show

New collections are showing left and right overseas and InStyle’s Fashion News Director Eric Wilson and Market Director Wendy Wallace made a point to witness Chloé’s spring 2016 collection today at Paris Fashion Week. As Wilson explains InStyle's Back of the Cab review of Chloé's runway show, creative director Clare Waight Keller’s take on athletic-inspired pieces was nothing but luxurious. He also zeroes in on why this collection is different from others and what small details were noteworthy.

Watch the video above for our instant review, and check out all of our #PFW coverage here.