Back of the Cab: Watch Our 1-Minute Review of Chanel's #PFW Runway Show

Bonjour from the City of Lights! InStyle’s Fashion News Director Eric Wilson and Fashion Director Melissa Rubini are wrapping up Paris Fashion Week, and here the duo is giving us their Back of the Cab review of Chanel’s wow-worthy runway show. Rather than a traditional catwalk, Karl Lagerfeld sent his models (including Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne, and Joan Smalls) through a French brasserie constructed just for the occasion—and we've got the inside scoop for you right here.
Show Transcript
Hello from Paris. This is Eric Wilson from InStyle Magazine and Melissa Rubini our Fashion Director. We just came from the Chanel show this morning which was in the set of a French brasserie. And I mean, Karl Lagerfeld actually built an entire cafe. In fact, check this out. [MUSIC] Ok, question for you after watching that show. What did you have for breakfast? I had hot chocolate and. And pain au chocolat. Pain au chocolat. The breakfast of champions. I had poached eggs. [LAUGH] So, anyway, that was a great Chanel show, and make sure you stay tuned for more episodes of Back of the Cab.