Back of the Cab: Watch Our 1-Minute Review of Chanel's #PFW Runway Show

Bonjour from the City of Lights! InStyle’s Fashion News Director Eric Wilson and Fashion Director Melissa Rubini are wrapping up Paris Fashion Week, and here the duo is giving us their Back of the Cab review of Chanel’s wow-worthy runway show. Rather than a traditional catwalk, Karl Lagerfeld sent his models (including Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne, and Joan Smalls) through a French brasserie constructed just for the occasion—and we've got the inside scoop for you right here.

