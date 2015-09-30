Back of the Cab: Kick Off #PFW with Our 1-Minute Review of Dries Van Noten’s Runway Show

Paris Fashion Week is officially in full swing and after taking the front row seat at dozens of shows across New York, London, and Milan, InStyle’s Fashion News Director Eric Wilson got a first-hand look at Dries Van Noten’s spring 2016 show earlier this afternoon. The highly celebrated designer debuted a gorgeous collection that, as Wilson explains, was very different from what we’ve seen elsewhere this season.
Watch the video above to check out our instant review and see all of the fresh-off-the-runway details.
Show Transcript
[MUSIC] I'm Eric Wilson from InStyle Magazine with Back of the Cab, and we're coming from the Dries Van Noten show, the first big collection of the Paris fashion season. First, I wanna show you what the invitation looked like. [BLANK_AUDIO] Clearly Dries is in the mood to have a little bit of fun, and what's interesting about his collection Is the not, that highly decorative season from New York to Milan. Yeah she took a more subtle approach, using subtle prints and illusion bodysuits that gave the impression the models were covered in tattoos. Super cool. [MUSIC] Be sure to stay tuned for more episodes of Back of the Cab from Paris Fashion Week. [BLANK_AUDIO]