Back of the Cab: Supermodel Toni Garrn on How You Can Shop Designer Merch for a Good Cause

We may be a little biased here, but the best way to kick off the official first day of New York Fashion Week? The return of our beloved "Back of the Cab" video series with Fashion News Director Eric Wilson. But wait for it—this isn't any ordinary show-review video that we've all come to know and love. No, this one features guest star model Toni Garrn, who has a very important, very philanthropic message to broadcast: the launch of her annual "supermodel flea market" for charity.
"A supermodel flea market—it's called that because I got my model girlfriends to donate their old clothes, and I donated about 50 percent of my closet," she tells Wilson. "And we're selling it for a good cause, which is to educate girls in Africa."
Together, Wilson and Garrn talk through just a small sampling of what's for sale, like a spectacular metallic-accented leather patchwork skirt (that's only been worn once!) for $300, a badass geo black leather bodysuit from Gisele Bündchen's closet (which is going for $1,200, because, Gisele), and a beautiful never-been-worn Altuzarra blouse for $180 (its original retail price? $1,200). Watch the entire video, above, and if you're in Manhattan, shop for a good cause by stopping by Garrn's flea market, which is open Thursday and Friday, Sept. 8 and 9, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the fourth floor of 35 Great Jones Street.