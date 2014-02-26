Back of the Cab: Paris Fashion Week Kicks Off With Dries Van Noten

Josephine Cusumano
Feb 26, 2014 @ 2:50 pm

InStyle's very own Fashion News Director Eric Wilson and Fashion Director Cindy Weber Cleary are reporting live from the City of Light as Paris Fashion Week officially kicks off! The Belgian designer Dries Van Noten opened with his autumn/winter show that featured a fresh, modern take on his well-known floral designs. "It was a beautiful show," says Cleary. "It included some of the florals that Dries is famous for, but he played them off of linear designs that were very graphic." To find out more about the show (especially which coat from the collection Cleary is coveting), watch the full video clip above!

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Hi, it's Eric Wilson from InStyle. And we're just coming from the first amazing show of Paris Fashion Week. Terese [UNKNOWN] and Cindy Weber Cleary, our fashion director, is going to tell you all about it. So, Cindy, what did you think? Well, you're talking to Terese's number one fan, so I loved. It was a beautiful show. It included some of the florals that [INAUDIBLE] famous for, but he played them off of linear designs, that were very graphic. And as always I love the tailored pieces. There's a black coat with a silver floral embroidery on one side of it that's unbelievable. [MUSIC] [NOISE] Teresa I love you. [NOISE]

