Back of the Cab: Paris Fashion Week Kicks Off With Dries Van Noten

InStyle's very own Fashion News Director Eric Wilson and Fashion Director Cindy Weber Cleary are reporting live from the City of Light as Paris Fashion Week officially kicks off! The Belgian designer Dries Van Noten opened with his autumn/winter show that featured a fresh, modern take on his well-known floral designs. "It was a beautiful show," says Cleary. "It included some of the florals that Dries is famous for, but he played them off of linear designs that were very graphic." To find out more about the show (especially which coat from the collection Cleary is coveting), watch the full video clip above!

MORE:• Eric Wilson's Front Row Diary for Paris Fashion Week• Subdued or Psycho? Milan Fashion Week Ends With Split Personalities• Back of the Cab: Milan Fashion Week Recap