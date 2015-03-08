Back of the Cab: Our 1-Minute Review of Dior's #PFW Fashion Show

Paris Fashion Week is the ultimate in grandeur, pomp and circumstance, yet Dior, helmed by Raf Simons, always stands out. Here, InStyle’s Fashion News Director Eric Wilson and Fashion Director Melissa Rubini are giving us the their Back of the Cab review of the luxurious show, which featured one of the best front rows (e.g. Dakota Johnson, Lorde and Hailee Steinfeld) of fashion month!
[MUSIC] [FOREIGN] It's Eric Wilson from InStyle magazine, and this is back of the cab. I'm here with Melissa Rubini, our fashion director. And we have a special guest star today. [FOREIGN] Mr. Mickey. [FOREIGN]. We're coming from the Dior show, which was great. Take a look. [MUSIC] This season designer [UNKNOWN] said that his collection was about animals and femininity. So he reinterpreted that the archival leopard print in a new kind of futuristic way. But it made me think, what, if you were an animal, what kind of animal would you be? I would be a unicorn. Cool. Magical, of course. And Nicky? I would be a weasel. [LAUGH] And if I was a fruit, I'd be a pineapple, cuz it's the international symbol of hospitality. Thank you. Merci beaucoup That's it for this episode of Back of the Cab. See you next time.