Back of the Cab: Model Nina Agdal Shares Her Foolproof Social Media Strategy

Most models these days use Instagram to promote their brands, but they don’t all find success like Nina Agdal.
The Danish model dished on her social strategy in the latest installment of InStyle's Back of the Cab series. “It’s about keeping it real,” Agdal—whose following is 1.4 million strong—tells Fashion News Director Eric Wilson during a New York Fashion Week commute.
“When you post something that really says something about you—whether it’s funny or you took the picture behind the scenes—when you really let people into your life and your world, that's where you're really engaging with people," she says. "I think that's the most important."
So what can you discover from her account? Watch the video above for a glimpse into the runway star’s jet-set life and find out details on how she spends her (very rare) free time.