Back of the Cab: Jason Wu

InStyle‘s Fashion News Director Eric Wilson and Senior Market Editor/Digital Correspondent Dana Avidan-Cohn give you an exclusive look inside the Jason Wu Fashion Week show.

Show Transcript

InStyle's back of the cab is back. I'm Dana [UNKNOWN] here with Eric Wilson reporting live from Jason Woo's spring summer 2015 collection New York fashion week. So Eric, whats the big news from the [INAUDIBLE] show? Well, besides the collection which happened to be beautiful, Jason sold his business today to interlocks, which is a company that plans to bring him to the next level. Make him a major brand with his own stores and expanded product offering. And it really enables him to like further this concept he's been developing over the years of clothes that are for. Everyday women as well as the celebrities that he dresses like Diane Kruger, his muse. Who was the inspiration for the collection. Exactly, and Jason introduced a Diane bag today that was designed with her to reflect her effortless sense of style. Very fitting. [MUSIC] What were your favorite pieces? It's so hard to chose. They were so beautiful. I loved the evening wear pieces at the end, those beautiful flowing gowns. The one that Carly was wearing especially was so beautiful and I really liked those beaded dresses with as well in the pastels. And for me it was the silk tweed that looked like denim. I thought that looked heavy but I know up and close it's really light and easy to wear. Very chic. For Back of the Cab, I'm Eric Wilson. Dana Evans on Cone. See you next show. Okay. [MUSIC]

InStyle's back of the cab is back. I'm Dana [UNKNOWN] here with Eric Wilson reporting live from Jason Woo's spring summer 2015 collection New York fashion week. So Eric, whats the big news from the [INAUDIBLE] show? Well, besides the collection which happened to be beautiful, Jason sold his business today to interlocks, which is a company that plans to bring him to the next level. Make him a major brand with his own stores and expanded product offering. And it really enables him to like further this concept he's been developing over the years of clothes that are for. Everyday women as well as the celebrities that he dresses like Diane Kruger, his muse. Who was the inspiration for the collection. Exactly, and Jason introduced a Diane bag today that was designed with her to reflect her effortless sense of style. Very fitting. [MUSIC] What were your favorite pieces? It's so hard to chose. They were so beautiful. I loved the evening wear pieces at the end, those beautiful flowing gowns. The one that Carly was wearing especially was so beautiful and I really liked those beaded dresses with as well in the pastels. And for me it was the silk tweed that looked like denim. I thought that looked heavy but I know up and close it's really light and easy to wear. Very chic. For Back of the Cab, I'm Eric Wilson. Dana Evans on Cone. See you next show. Okay. [MUSIC]