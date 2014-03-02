Back Of Cab: Celine’s #PFW Show

Eric Wilson and Cindy Weber Cleary give the full insider scoop on Celine’s #PFW Show.

[MUSIC] Hi, it's Eric Wilson from Instyle magazine. We're here in Paris where the sun has finally come out. And, we're just coming from a fantastic Celine show where the tribal elegance she showed for spring to something a bit more paired down. [MUSIC] Celine was absolutely gorgeous. Phoebe Philo knows how to make women friendly clothes like no one else. I love the nubby knit suit. I love the black and white cheetah coat. The, the solid wedge sandals. The new box seat bag. It was heaven. [NOISE]

