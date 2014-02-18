Back of the Cab: Burberry Prorsum’s Fall #LFW Show

Watch Eric Wilson and Dana Avidan-Cohn’s 1-minute review.

Show Transcript

This is Back of the Cab, London Edition. We just came from the Burberry show. Such a beautiful show, I thought. I thought so too. Let's check out what Christopher Bailey is up to. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] Alright tell us what you thought of the Burberry show. I really thought it was fantastic and fun, I love the collars. I love the jewel tones, the clay. All this layering scarves on top of coats. But what I thought was really interesting was all the hand painted coats at the beginning. What did you think those were about. Those were so beautiful, actually they were all hand done for the show. And then when you order a piece, they're going to be custom painted for you so no piece will be exactly the same. Just a nice unique detail. Oh that's so burbury. They love doing the craziest things. It is, it's so over the top. I mean it's really special. Is that why the models at the [UNKNOWN] were all wearing ponchos? Well the ponchos actually were a gift. Christopher Bailey had them monogrammed and then he gave them to all the models to take after the show. They were all outside and it looks really cute. I don't know, actually. I would like a monogrammed poncho. [LAUGH] [LAUGH] Cool. And that was Back of the Cab, live from London Fashion Week Burberry Show. See you next time. This is DAC. And EDW. Bye.

This is Back of the Cab, London Edition. We just came from the Burberry show. Such a beautiful show, I thought. I thought so too. Let's check out what Christopher Bailey is up to. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] Alright tell us what you thought of the Burberry show. I really thought it was fantastic and fun, I love the collars. I love the jewel tones, the clay. All this layering scarves on top of coats. But what I thought was really interesting was all the hand painted coats at the beginning. What did you think those were about. Those were so beautiful, actually they were all hand done for the show. And then when you order a piece, they're going to be custom painted for you so no piece will be exactly the same. Just a nice unique detail. Oh that's so burbury. They love doing the craziest things. It is, it's so over the top. I mean it's really special. Is that why the models at the [UNKNOWN] were all wearing ponchos? Well the ponchos actually were a gift. Christopher Bailey had them monogrammed and then he gave them to all the models to take after the show. They were all outside and it looks really cute. I don't know, actually. I would like a monogrammed poncho. [LAUGH] [LAUGH] Cool. And that was Back of the Cab, live from London Fashion Week Burberry Show. See you next time. This is DAC. And EDW. Bye.