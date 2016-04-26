The Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher Is Ready for Love in First Teaser Trailer

Ben who? JoJo Fletcher is back and ready to find the man of her dreams, and from the looks of the brand new The Bachelorette teaser, she's well on her way.

Wearing a sexy sequined red dress, JoJo struts her stuff and throws rose petals in the air to the tune of Demi Lovato's "Confident," while short bursts of footage give us our first glimpse at the men who are battling to win her heart. In one of the brief shots, we see the handsome men leaving the limos to meet her for the first time, but not everyone exited traditionally. One creative gentleman took a page out of her playbook, arriving on a horse dressed as a unicorn—a nod to her arrival during Ben Higgins's season of The Bachelor. If we had to take a gamble, we'd bet that he's definitely getting a rose during the first ceremony.

Watch the 30-second teaser above, and get ready for Fletcher's dramatic journey to find love when The Bachelorette airs Monday, May 23 at 8 p.m. ET.