This Baby Photo of Maisie Williams Proves She Was Born to Play Arya Stark on Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams may be famous for her headstrong, sword-wielding ways on Game of Thrones, but she was once simply a sweet little girl growing up in rural England. Or was she?

The star appeared on last night's episode of The Late Late Show, where host James Corden showed off a baby picture of Williams that bared an uncanny resemblance to her character Arya Stark on the hit HBO show. In the snap, which the 19-year-old shared on her Instagram account a few years ago, Williams stares at the camera rocking a very Stark-like expression on her face. But what's even better is that Williams dons a caped hood in the photo å la her now Braavos-dwelling character. It's almost too good.

Corden likened the image to the cover of rap album cover and questioned Williams about the hashtags she used in the snap's caption, which included the words #swag, #baller, #bitchez, and #paper. "I just feel like that face is the face of a child baller," Williams hilariously responded.

RELATED: Maisie Williams Crashed a Random Game of Thrones Viewing Party

Watch the video above to see them discuss the baby photo, and see the snap for yourself below.