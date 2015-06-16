Aziz Ansari and Jimmy Fallon Read Real "First Textual Experiences" 

Joshua Lyon
Jun 16, 2015 @ 7:45 am

The perils of dating in the age of technology are often best summed up via texts from strangers. And Aziz Ansari has an entire chapter devoted to the subject in his new book, Modern Romance: An Investigation. He stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to discuss.

"We looked at people's real phones, like we had all these women and men show us their real exchanges," he told the host. "And it was really surprising the kind of bozo texts dudes would send because it seems like a very simple thing to just say, 'Hey, would you like to do this specific thing at this specific time? You were nice."

In honor of the book's release, Fallon asked viewers to send in their worst first text exchanges with a potential date. (All spelling errors are intentionally included on our part, but were unintentional on the senders'.)

"My friend have me this number," read one. "Said a smart pretty girl needed to be taken out to dinner? Where are you wanting to go? This is Ron btw is was trying to be clever."

"Ron should have just done one proofreading session," Ansari advised.

The next at least came with a semi-apology. ​Sent at 4:11 AM: "I love Alchohol." The follow-up arrived at 11:47 AM. "I regret everything."

Another went on forever, and included the gem, "You look like a piece of good god, wrapped up in some have mercy with a side of MM!" Watch a painful case of AutoCorrect gone horribly wrong here:

Show Transcript

On, The Tonight Show, Monday. Jimmy Fallon christened a brand new game with Aziz Ansari. And it's just as funny as it sounds. First, textual experience. Oh No! It even [UNKNOWN]! Everyone's like no! [LAUGH] Not that long! [LAUGH] [INAUDIBLE] [LAUGH] Hey you want to sit down for this one. Viewers sent in real first text messages from potential dates read by Jimmy and Ariz and they were all so cringe worthy. Fans on Twitter absolutely loved the texts with many saying they couldnt stop laughing while watching. In fact it made us wonder if he should have him become a regular segment. But as random as that clip may have seemed, Aziz had a good reason for talking about dating in the digital age. After all, that's the topic of his new book, Modern Romance. The comedian teamed up with a NYU sociologist to investigate how differently people are creating relationships in 2015. He told NPR he had one pretty specific question he wanted answered. Why- despite the millions of profiles on OkCupid, Match, Tinder and the like-people still struggle to find the one, or at least someone who will return their text messages. Man, we feel you Aziz, that's up there with the meaning of life for us.

