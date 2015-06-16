Aziz Ansari and Jimmy Fallon Read Real "First Textual Experiences" 

The perils of dating in the age of technology are often best summed up via texts from strangers. And Aziz Ansari has an entire chapter devoted to the subject in his new book, Modern Romance: An Investigation. He stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to discuss.

"We looked at people's real phones, like we had all these women and men show us their real exchanges," he told the host. "And it was really surprising the kind of bozo texts dudes would send because it seems like a very simple thing to just say, 'Hey, would you like to do this specific thing at this specific time? You were nice."

In honor of the book's release, Fallon asked viewers to send in their worst first text exchanges with a potential date. (All spelling errors are intentionally included on our part, but were unintentional on the senders'.)

"My friend have me this number," read one. "Said a smart pretty girl needed to be taken out to dinner? Where are you wanting to go? This is Ron btw is was trying to be clever."

"Ron should have just done one proofreading session," Ansari advised.

The next at least came with a semi-apology. ​Sent at 4:11 AM: "I love Alchohol." The follow-up arrived at 11:47 AM. "I regret everything."

Another went on forever, and included the gem, "You look like a piece of good god, wrapped up in some have mercy with a side of MM!" Watch a painful case of AutoCorrect gone horribly wrong here:

