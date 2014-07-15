August Cover Girl Zooey Deschanel Reveals Her Favorite Thing to Instagram

What's our August cover girl Zooey Deschanel’s favorite thing to Instagram? The star has a penchant for posting photos of her adorable pooches! "My dogs are kind of big in the Instagram world," Deschanel tells InStyle in a behind-the-scenes video from her cover shoot. "They're very photogenic. People really like them."

For more on our cover star: Subscribe to InStyle now

Deschanel adopted the two pups in March 2013—sisters named Dot and Zelda—from a Los Angeles shelter with the help of the Bill Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to rescuing dogs. The New Girl actress has been 'gramming them ever since. Aside from her pets, the star is known for posting selfies with her famous friends and co-stars, snaps of her intricate nail art, and of course, food. While she may enjoy the social media app, Deschanel remains selective with what she shares. Her Instagram secret? "I try not to over post," she says.

Watch the video above for more on Deschanel's Instagram, and scroll down for our favorite photos of her dogs!

Oh really? A photo posted by Zooey Deschanel (@zooeydeschanel) on Apr 9, 2014 at 6:07pm PDT

Happy Valentines Day!!! A photo posted by Zooey Deschanel (@zooeydeschanel) on Feb 14, 2014 at 10:41am PST

Chilly puppies! A photo posted by Zooey Deschanel (@zooeydeschanel) on Dec 6, 2013 at 12:22pm PST

I mean... A photo posted by Zooey Deschanel (@zooeydeschanel) on Nov 7, 2013 at 3:59pm PST

Zelda A photo posted by Zooey Deschanel (@zooeydeschanel) on Oct 31, 2013 at 10:44pm PDT

Dot A photo posted by Zooey Deschanel (@zooeydeschanel) on Oct 31, 2013 at 10:43pm PDT

Just relaxing... A photo posted by Zooey Deschanel (@zooeydeschanel) on May 14, 2013 at 9:58pm PDT

Typical! A photo posted by Zooey Deschanel (@zooeydeschanel) on Apr 21, 2013 at 3:39pm PDT

I have to thank the #billfoundation for the greatest, sweetest, most wonderful dogs in the world. Apples of my eye! A photo posted by Zooey Deschanel (@zooeydeschanel) on Mar 13, 2013 at 3:32pm PDT

Read Zooey Deschanel’s full feature in the August issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download now.

Can’t get enough of the gorgeous actress? See her best looks ever in our gallery.