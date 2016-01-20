Aubrey Plaza Went to a Bachelor Party with a Torn ACL and It Was Epic

Tearing your ACL is really rough, but if anyone can make fun it's Aubrey Plaza. First of all, the Dirty Grandpa actress got a piggyback ride from Zach Galifianakis when she came out on stage at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday. And she looked great in a blue and black jumpsuit and elegant cane.

Plaza even managed to have fun when she had to be in a wheelchair right after the injury, though it helped that she was attending her best friend's bachelor party. "If you've never done a wine tasting in a wheel chair you should try it. It's great 'cause you don't know how drunk you are because you don't have to stand," she deadpanned.

"It seems like the best way to do it," Kimmel said.

RELATED: Zac Efron Goes Shirtless with Robert De Niro in New Dirty Grandpa Poster

Plaza also shared a funny picture of her in the wheelchair being pushed by the bachelor in a Santa jacket and sunglasses. When Kimmel inquired about the costume Plaza explained that the groom-to-be had wanted to go to Mexico and his buddies told him to only pack a bathing suit and flipflops for the festivities. They then surprised him by taking him up north, where it was cold and only brought him a Santa suit to wear. Such nice friends. "So people were very afraid of our group," she said.

Watch Plaza recall her bachelor party experience in the video at top.