Nashville Returns Tonight! Star Aubrey Peeples Reveals 5 Things to Expect

Tonight, Nashville returns after its mid-season hiatus—and you won't want to miss any of the drama that's about to go down. But no one is more excited for the second half of season four than the show's star, Aubrey Peeples. She plays singer Layla Grant on the ABC series, and during a recent visit to InStyle's New York City headquarters, Peeples told us that some of the fourth season's best storylines have yet to be revealed.

"There's a lot of steamy romance coming," Peeples said, adding that fans can also expect "a lot of really good music." Press play on the video above for five spoiler-free reasons to tune in, straight from the Nashville star herself.