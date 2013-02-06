Video: Michelle, Mila, and Rachel Talk Oz for InStyle's March Cover!

The mesmerizing trio of Oz the Great and Powerful enchanted us on the brand-new cover of InStyle's March Spring Fashion issue—and the shoot comes alive in this behind-the-scenes video! Watch above as stars Michelle Williams (Glinda the good witch), Rachel Weisz (the Wicked Witch of the East), and Mila Kunis (a Witch caught between good and evil) chat about their favorite red carpet moments and give you a sneak peek at the fabulous fashions to expect in the movie (in theaters March 8th). "It's very princess armor," Williams says of the costumes. "That's what young girls need!" added Weisz. Can't wait! Find out more about these bewitching women in the new 594-page issue, on newsstands—or downloadable on your iPad, Nook, or Droid tablet—starting February 8th.
Plus, see clothing inspired by Oz!
