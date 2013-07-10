Video: At the Cover Shoot With August Cover Girl Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde's August InStyle cover comes to life in this behind-the-scenes video we shot on set at Milk Studios in New York City. And she wasn't just the model—she was a visionary. Wilde helped shape the inspiration of the cover shoot to create a "futuristic Katharine Hepburn" look, which she illustrated by choosing clothes with a mix of elegance and embellishment, as picked out by Style Director Melissa Rubini. "I use actresses and models of the past as inspiration," she says in the video. "I've always had a thing for both Hepburns—I've had both Audrey and Katharine up on the inspiration board." Watch the video above to find out her modern-day muses. Then, see more exclusive photos and read our entire interview by picking up the new InStyle, on newsstands and available for download to your tablet starting Friday, July 12.

