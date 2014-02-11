Watch Exclusive Video From Our Photo Shoot With Nicole Kidman

In the March issue of InStyle, on newsstands Friday, Nicole Kidman, the Oscar-winning actress, wife, and mother, tells us how she's "very country at heart" with a desire for simplicity -- though you wouldn't know it by the way she got glam for the pages of the magazine! Dressed up in the likes of Dior, Chanel, Valentino, Prabal Gurung, and more, the star tried on 10 outfits in all, and was in awe of the rainbow of pumps (155 pairs!) we had on set.

Watch the video to see some of the looks featured within our pages come to life, and pick up the March issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download Friday, Feb. 14.

MORE:• Kidman in the March InStyle: "I'm Very Country at Heart"• See How the Actress Has Changed Through the Years• From the Red Carpet to the Street: Kidman's Best Looks