Jessica Alba's InStyle Cover Shoot: Watch the Video!

In celebration of Jessica Alba’s new cover, we just released a behind-the-scenes video from her cover shoot! The actress-entrepreneur-author talked candidly to InStyle about founding her eco-friendly children's product company, voicing an animated character, and balancing her career with being a full-time mom to Honor, 4, and Haven, 1. "I don't know if I ever feel truly balanced," Alba says in the video. "But as long as my children are happy and healthy, everything else falls into place." Another fun fact she reveals: you won't believe what household device she keeps in her bathroom! Watch the video above, and for more of our exclusive interview, flip to page 194 of the February issue—or download it on your iPad, Nook, or Droid tablet—on newsstands Friday, January 11.
Plus, try on Jessica’s hairstyles!
MORE: • Found it! Jessica Alba’s Petal Pink Lipstick • Jessica Alba Is InStyle's February 2013 Cover Girl! • 50 Amazing Celebrity Bikinis