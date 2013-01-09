Jessica Alba's InStyle Cover Shoot: Watch the Video!

In celebration of Jessica Alba’s new cover, we just released a behind-the-scenes video from her cover shoot! The actress-entrepreneur-author talked candidly to InStyle about founding her eco-friendly children's product company, voicing an animated character, and balancing her career with being a full-time mom to Honor, 4, and Haven, 1. "I don't know if I ever feel truly balanced," Alba says in the video. "But as long as my children are happy and healthy, everything else falls into place." Another fun fact she reveals: you won't believe what household device she keeps in her bathroom! Watch the video above, and for more of our exclusive interview, flip to page 194 of the February issue—or download it on your iPad, Nook, or Droid tablet—on newsstands Friday, January 11.

Plus, try on Jessica’s hairstyles!

MORE: • Found it! Jessica Alba’s Petal Pink Lipstick • Jessica Alba Is InStyle's February 2013 Cover Girl! • 50 Amazing Celebrity Bikinis

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Hi, I'm Jessica Alba and you are Behind the Scene at my InStyle cover shoot. [MUSIC] How do I balance my career and motherhood? I don't. [LAUGH] I think that's the simplest and most truthful answer. I don't know if I ever really feel balanced. I feel like I'm always pulled in 20 different directions, and it would be a lot easier if I could clone myself, to get it all done. But, you know, as long as my children are happy and healthy and taken care of, everything else sort of falls into place, so they're my number one priority. I was truly inspired to start The Honest Company from being a parent. I wanted products, like the products that we provide. I found a gap in the marketplace, and a huge need really, for high-quality, high-performing products that are beautiful and affordable. Every day she wants to dress up like a fairy princess something and its just not always appropriate or she wants to wear bikini and that's not always appropriate either. So I have to kind of limit her but I'll let her pick out you know some pieces. Depending on you know, how far she wants, like some days she's like, "I only want to wear a bathing suit today." And I'm like, "It's winter. You're not, it's not happening. I'm sorry." Or she wants to wear her like, dress-up high heels. To school and am like, never, that's never gonna happen, you are a child and you do not wear plastic heels honey, and even when you're a grown up you're not gonna be wearing plastic heels, those are a different kind of girls that wear those plastic heels. [LAUGH] So without going too far into it, I just sort of guide her I'm like what you know you wanna wear a dress, cool, pick it out what color you know and And I sort of distract her that way. [MUSIC] Escape from Planet Earth, I just saw the trailer first, its very funny. I play an alien, [LAUGH] I play bad, bad guy, bad girl, bad girl, its my first body I think that I've ever played. It was funny and strange. It, you need to be much more dramatic in your voice, cause [MUSIC] A lot gets lost in animation if you don't do sort of like over the top drama, so that was a bit weird to hear myself do that. And then even just hearing the playback I was like oh gosh, I sound like that, I sound like such a valley girl. [LAUGH] And also when I heard like Sarah Jessica Parker's voice over and she's just so like Steady, and her voice is like, like. I don't know, it just sounded really nice and even and lovely. And then I'm this loud-mouth California girl. [LAUGH] I love a good a bath with lots of Epsom salts. That I could do all the time, and maybe a glass of wine accompanying that. And I do have a TV in my bathroom, so sometimes I watch really good bad reality television. [MUSIC]

[MUSIC] Hi, I'm Jessica Alba and you are Behind the Scene at my InStyle cover shoot. [MUSIC] How do I balance my career and motherhood? I don't. [LAUGH] I think that's the simplest and most truthful answer. I don't know if I ever really feel balanced. I feel like I'm always pulled in 20 different directions, and it would be a lot easier if I could clone myself, to get it all done. But, you know, as long as my children are happy and healthy and taken care of, everything else sort of falls into place, so they're my number one priority. I was truly inspired to start The Honest Company from being a parent. I wanted products, like the products that we provide. I found a gap in the marketplace, and a huge need really, for high-quality, high-performing products that are beautiful and affordable. Every day she wants to dress up like a fairy princess something and its just not always appropriate or she wants to wear bikini and that's not always appropriate either. So I have to kind of limit her but I'll let her pick out you know some pieces. Depending on you know, how far she wants, like some days she's like, "I only want to wear a bathing suit today." And I'm like, "It's winter. You're not, it's not happening. I'm sorry." Or she wants to wear her like, dress-up high heels. To school and am like, never, that's never gonna happen, you are a child and you do not wear plastic heels honey, and even when you're a grown up you're not gonna be wearing plastic heels, those are a different kind of girls that wear those plastic heels. [LAUGH] So without going too far into it, I just sort of guide her I'm like what you know you wanna wear a dress, cool, pick it out what color you know and And I sort of distract her that way. [MUSIC] Escape from Planet Earth, I just saw the trailer first, its very funny. I play an alien, [LAUGH] I play bad, bad guy, bad girl, bad girl, its my first body I think that I've ever played. It was funny and strange. It, you need to be much more dramatic in your voice, cause [MUSIC] A lot gets lost in animation if you don't do sort of like over the top drama, so that was a bit weird to hear myself do that. And then even just hearing the playback I was like oh gosh, I sound like that, I sound like such a valley girl. [LAUGH] And also when I heard like Sarah Jessica Parker's voice over and she's just so like Steady, and her voice is like, like. I don't know, it just sounded really nice and even and lovely. And then I'm this loud-mouth California girl. [LAUGH] I love a good a bath with lots of Epsom salts. That I could do all the time, and maybe a glass of wine accompanying that. And I do have a TV in my bathroom, so sometimes I watch really good bad reality television. [MUSIC]