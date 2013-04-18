Watch Emily Blunt's Behind-the-Scenes Video From Her InStyle Cover Shoot!

Emily Blunt is InStyle's Burberry Prorsum-bedecked May cover girl, and now you can watch the British star vamp it up on the set of her shoot in this exclusive behind-the-scenes video. Within the 80 seconds, you'll learn four fun facts about what really happened that day, all while she puts on her model face to show off new designs by Emilio Pucci, Roberto Cavalli, Fendi, and more. Watch it now above, and be sure to read her full interview and see more photographs when the May issue hits newsstands Friday, April 19—or download it to your iPad, Nook, or Droid tablet.

