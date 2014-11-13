You #AskKat: Help! How Can I Fix Over-plucked Eyebrows?

We've all been there: Up late one night, you treat yourself to an at-home face mask, when suddenly, you spot a stray eyebrow hair in the mirror. "I'll just take care of that quickly," you say to yourself, reaching for your trusty tweezers. But wait—there's another errant strand. And another. And another. And before you know it, your eyebrows are just, well, gone, girl.
RELATED: How Can I Pluck My Own Eyebrows?
Even our advice columnist Katherine Schwarzenegger—she of some of our more envied brows—has been there. "When I was in ninth grade I was at my friend's house and her mom had an eyebrow waxer come over, and when she was walking by me, she stopped and made fun of me by calling (my eyebrows) 'little commas,'" Kat recalls. (You'll find photographic evidence of these aforementioned punctuation marks in the video above!) That, Kat says, is when she went on her quest for perfect brows. (And can we say we think she nailed it!)
Growing out your brows is one of the hardest things to do Kat admits—"there's nothing cute about it," she says—but when you're done, "it's amazing."
RELATED: You #AskKat: What's Your Morning Beauty Routine?
So, what can you do for brows that wow? For starters, Kat advises always enlisting the help of a pro—in fact, she admits to hiding her tweezers from herself. "That's something that has really helped me," she says.
She does, however, keep the following tools handy: Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Duality ($23; sephora.com); Anastasia Beverly Hills Perfect Brow Pencil ($23; sephora.com); and Anastasia Beverly Hills Tinted Brow Gel ($22; sephora.com). To find out how she uses these products, plus for more of her tips on growing out and perfectly shaping your brows, watch the video above. Happy grooming!
Have a question you'd like to ask Kat? Submit it on InStyle‘s Facebook page, or on Twitter by tagging @KSchwarzenegger and @InStyle using the hashtag #AskKat!