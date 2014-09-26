You #AskKat: What Key Pieces Should I Invest In for My Wardrobe?

We all love to shop, but it can quickly become an expensive habit. With that in mind, our Twitter follower Claire asked Katherine Schwarzenegger, InStyle.com's new advice columnist, what key pieces she should invest in for her wardrobe. "To me, investment pieces are pieces that are going to hold you through for a long time," says Shauna Miller, the brains behind the blog Penny Chic (and Kat's good friend!). "It also doesn't necessarily have to be a choice between spending money and not spending money," she continues. "It can also just be spending time versus spending money, because if you spend time, you can actually find things, whether it's at the flea market or a big box store."
