You #AskKat: What Are Your Day-to-Night Makeup Tricks?

As much as we'd like there to be, there isn't always time after work to go home, wash our faces, and refresh our makeup for that evening's festivities. And as the season of after-work parties approaches (Christmas is just 69 days away!) the need for a new look different than the one you wore to work increases. So, what can you do? Here's Katherine Schwarzenegger to the rescue:

RELATED: You #AskKat: What's an Easy Hairstyle to Do When I'm Headed Out After Work?

"Over the years, I have learned amazing tips from my makeup artists that have been truly life-changing," InStyle.com's advice columnist says in the video above. The best part about her three-step routine? It takes less than five minutes!

RELATED: You #AskKat: What's Your Morning Beauty Routine?

Get all the details by watching the video above, and send in your fashion, beauty, wellness or home decor questions for Kat now on InStyle‘s Facbook page, or on Twitter by tagging @KSchwarzenegger and @InStyle using the hashtag #AskKat.

Be sure to tune in next week to see what conundrum Kat tackles next!

PHOTOS: Find Your Perfect Red Lip