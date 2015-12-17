New #AskKat: How to Style Long Layers

Dying to master the classic tousled-beach-wave look? Look no further than this week’s episode of #AskKat. In today’s video, InStyle advice columnist Katherine Schwarzenegger shows us her new hairstyling routine after trimming nearly nine inches off her locks. While her hair may still look long, the lifestyle expert says her new ‘do has taken some serious getting used to. That being said, the always-stylish Schwarzenegger said she’s still having a lot of fun experimenting with her new, fresh look.

Since taking the plunge and chopping her locks shorter, the 26-year-old has stayed true to her signature, tousled waves. But because of her now shorter length and some newly added layers, she’s having “a lot more fun styling her hair and playing with it.”

In the video above, Schwarzenegger coaches us through her hair styling routine and even offers some product recommendations for viewers to try at home. First, Schwarzenegger recommends getting a larger barrel curling iron or wand. (Think: 1- to 1.5-inch around.) Next, for some added “texture, body, and volume,” Schwarzenegger sprays Bumble and Bumble’s Thickening Dryspun Finish spray (sephora.com; $16) at her roots. To finish the look, Schwarzenegger recommends having a stronghold hair spray on hand, such as the L’Oreal’s Paris Elnett Satin Hairspray (drugstore.com; $7), which she uses because she loves how it smells.

The Bumble and Bumble spray is great because “you don’t have to tease your hair and you get a lot of really great body and movement,” Schwarzenegger said. “And, I like the feeling of it because I am not a huge fan of how my hair feels when it’s really clean.”

Starting with the left side of her hair and working her way around, Schwarzenegger first sections her hair off in two parts and begins by styling the bottom half of her hair. Before curling, she first sprays her roots with the aforementioned Bumble and Bumble product for added volume and lift. Next, she begins curling her hair into randomly sized sections.

“I don’t do my hair very perfectly because I think it looks sexier when you don’t have everything perfectly structured out,” Schwarzenegger said.

And, there you have it! With just a few go-to products and a wide-barrel curling iron or wand, you, too, can have sexy beachy hair in minutes. Just be sure to run your fingers through your hair at the very end to get that highly sought-after, less-than-perfect curl.

What You’ll Need:

Large barrel curling iron or wand (1” to 1.5”)

Mirror

A stronghold hair spray

A thickening spray for texture