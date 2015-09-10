New #AsKat: How to Stylishly Arrange Your Bookcase

The bookcase: It can become a magnet for clutter, and therefore an unsightly eyesore in an otherwise well styled home. "Poorly styled bookcases are riddling America, because people have too much stuff," laughs Emily Henderson, home stylist, author, and TV host, as well as this week's #AskKat guest. Now, thanks to the video above, the bookcase no longer has to be the bane of your home's existence.
InStyle.com advice columnist Katherine Schwarzenegger says she's always looking to mix things up when it comes to her new home, so "I'm really excited for her to help me restyle it," she says. A few of Henderson's tips? Work within a color palette, add sculptural items, and don't forget a personal touch.
For more from Henderson, watch the video above. Soon enough, your bookcase will be just as stylish as you are. Have a home, fashion, beauty, or lifestyle conundrum you'd like Kat to answer? Submit it on social media using the hash tag #AskKat!
RELATED: New #AskKat: Learn How to Put Together the Perfect Art Gallery Wall