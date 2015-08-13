You #AskKat: How Do I Create a Stylishly Messy Bun?

A messy bun is the perfect look for summer. Whether you are out to brunch, at work, or running errands, sweeping your strands into a classic updo is the best way to keep your hair up off your neck when temps have heated up.
For advice on how to create the perfect messy boho bun, we turned to lifestyle expert and InStyle.com advice columnist Katherine Schwarzenegger, who gave us this fresh take on the messy bun in the video above. Her step-by-step instructions ensure anyone can pull off the look at home.
You'll need:
Mirror
Curling iron (1” to 1.5” barrel)
Hairspray
Teasing comb and/or brush
Hair elastic (preferably the same color as your hair)
Bobby pins
For the full how-to, watch the video above