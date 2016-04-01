New #AskKat: How to Make a Delicious and Healthy Avocado Mousse

Anna Hecht
Apr 01, 2016 @ 2:15 pm

When a sweet-tooth craving strikes, you don't have to worry about sabotaging your entire diet. In this episode of #AskKat, InStyle.com advice columnist Katherine Schwarzenegger has registered dietitian and celebrity nutritionist Shira Lenchewski show us how to whip up a seriously delicious yet healthy treat: avocado mousse. 

"It's very chocolate-y and it has a very mousse-like consistency and you can eat it without feeling guilty, which is the best part," Schwarzenegger says. "It doesn't taste like avocado at all." 

Making this recipe at home is a total breeze and the ingredients are all easy to find. Get the ingredient list below, and watch the video above for the full how-to.

Ingredients

1 whole avocado
1 tbsp maple syrup 
4 dates
1/4 cup raw, unsweetened cacao powder
1/2 cup unsweetened full-fat coconut milk

Hey guys I'm Katherine Schwarzenegger and this is ask kat for instyle.com, and today we're here with my good friend Shira who's a registered dietitian and a nutritionist to the stars, very fancy. And she's gonna show us a healthier take On a yummy dessert, which is going to be a chocolate avocado mousse. So it's really simple. There's a whole avocado, one tablespoon of maple syrup, four dates, a fourth of a cup of raw, unsweetened cacao powder, and this is a half a cup unsweetened full-fat coconut milk. So we're just gonna blend it? We're just gonna pulse it. [SOUND] So we just wanna make sure all the dates are blended. [MUSIC] So can you make this and then put it in your refrigerator [UNKNOWN]. Yeah, my God, totally. You're gonna love it. Ready? Okay, one, two, three. [MUSIC] It's actually really good, right? And it doesn't taste like avocado at all. So thank you so much Shara for teaching us how to make this amazing avocado chocolate mousse. It's very chocolatey and it has a very mousse-like consistency and you can eat it without feeling guilty. Yeah. Which is the best part. So thank you and make sure if you guys have any other questions you can submit them via social media you can hashtag #askkat. See you guys next time.

