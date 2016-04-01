New #AskKat: How to Make a Delicious and Healthy Avocado Mousse

When a sweet-tooth craving strikes, you don't have to worry about sabotaging your entire diet. In this episode of #AskKat, InStyle.com advice columnist Katherine Schwarzenegger has registered dietitian and celebrity nutritionist Shira Lenchewski show us how to whip up a seriously delicious yet healthy treat: avocado mousse.
"It's very chocolate-y and it has a very mousse-like consistency and you can eat it without feeling guilty, which is the best part," Schwarzenegger says. "It doesn't taste like avocado at all."
Making this recipe at home is a total breeze and the ingredients are all easy to find. Get the ingredient list below, and watch the video above for the full how-to.
Ingredients
1 whole avocado
1 tbsp maple syrup
4 dates
1/4 cup raw, unsweetened cacao powder
1/2 cup unsweetened full-fat coconut milk