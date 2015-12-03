New #AskKat: The Fool-Proof Baked Brie Recipe You Need to Try This Holiday Season

With the holidays approaching, deciding what to whip up for your party guests is no easy task. Luckily, InStyle advice columnist Katherine Schwarzenegger has taken the guesswork out of making the perfect holiday hors d’oeuvre by sharing her mother Maria Shriver's favorite baked Brie recipe and, no surprise, it looks delicious.

“This is really fast, really simple, very affordable, and, most importantly, it’s really delicious,” said Schwarzenegger, who's wearing a cozy, holiday-ready sweater by 360 Cashmere in the video above.

All you need to get started is a tube of Pillsbury crescent rolls, which Schwarzenegger says can be found at most grocery stores. Second, she says you will need a full block of cheese. In the video, Schwarzenegger uses Gouda cheese, but you can use whichever kind you prefer—whether that be Gouda, Brie, or another favorite of yours.

“My mom switches between Gouda and Brie,” Schwarzenegger said. “She went to the grocery and bought both of these for me to do this segment today. So, she assigned me with Gouda.”

Even for Schwarzenegger, who says she’s more of a baker than a chef because she’s “not familiar in the kitchen,” finds making this delicious baked Brie hors d’oeuvre to be a breeze. Not to mention, this recipe will surely be a fan favorite at your next holiday party. Enjoy!

Holiday Baked Brie

Ingredients:

1 tube of Pillsbury Crescent Rolls

1 wheel of cheese (Brie or Gouda)

Non-stick cookie sheet

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

2. Roll out the crescent rolls onto the cookie sheet without separating into individual crescent roll pieces. Do not separate the dough along the pre-cut breaks.

3. Place the wheel of cheese in the center of your dough.

4. Begin folding the dough on top of and around the cheese.

5. Pop in the oven for 20 to 25 minutes until dough is golden brown.

6. ​Remove from oven, serve immediately, and enjoy!